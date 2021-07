FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Children from across southwest Fresno are invited to the campus of Saint Rest Baptist Church on Saturday for the group’s annual Rest Fest Block Party.

Rest Fest provides school supplies, backpacks, and a range of gifts donated by businesses and community members for children in southwest Fresno.

