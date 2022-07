FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Saint Rest Baptist Church in Fresno is holding its annual Rest Fest Block Party event on Saturday, July 23.

The event provides school supplies to children in southwest Fresno. Vaccinations and other resources are also available at the event. Organizers say the block party will feature food, games and a 3-on-3 tournament.

Rest Fest runs from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on the campus of Saint Rest Baptist Church at 1550 E. Rev. Chester Riggins Ave. in Fresno.