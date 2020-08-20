Resources sent across Golden State to help with heatwave, fires, and pandemic

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — As California faces wildfires and a heatwave in the middle of a pandemic, local and state officials are sending help.

“We have challenges not only with energy,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “We have some challenges with conditions as it relates to wildfires, but we continue to be challenged by this pandemic.”

Central Valley First Responders have been sent across the state. California has over 20 major fires blazing across the Golden State.

Five American Ambulance crews and a fire crew from Kingsburg Fire Department will assist at the Lightening Complex fire in Northern California for at least 72 hours.

“If someone needs assistance in another part of California, ” said American Ambulance Quality improvement manager Russ Richardson. “You pull resources to assist. It doesn’t matter if it is a fire or a pandemic.”

State health resources will be sent to help with Fresno County COVID-19 outbreak.

“The hospital infection team will be coming down to do consultative work on our alternative care site,” said Fresno Health Director David Pomaville. “Which is a positive step.”

Pomaville reffering to the Fresno Convention Center that is packed with beds that have not been put to use yet. The state will help develop a plan for infection control to be used for the site and hospitals.

However, Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said the county needs to focus on three key issues if the county wants to control the outbreak.

“Testing, contact tracing, isolation,” said Vohra.

