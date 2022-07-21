FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More students across Fresno County will soon see school resource officers on their campuses.

The Fresno City Council approved the contracts between Sanger Unified, Central Unified, and the Fresno Unified School District during a meeting on Thursday.

These school districts already have school resource officers on their high school campuses, but this vote moves to bring back funding to have officers on middle school campuses.

While board members said this will keep students and teachers safer, some community members said they aren’t so sure about the plan.

“There’s a different culture now when it comes to how our school resource officers will be interacting with our kids, explained Keshia Thomas, a Fresno Unified trustee.

Thomas voted yes for the nearly $1 million contract between the school district and the city.

She said despite concerns some parents have expressed, she believes the way the district is bringing back the resource officers at middle schools will not only help keep students and staff safer but help familiarize them with law enforcement.

“Also them having a different take on what police officers really are and being comfortable with them,” explained Thomas.

Fresno Unified will have a total of 15 new officers for their district middle schools under this contract.

Central Unified will start with 2 officers split between three campuses. The Sanger Unified School District will now have an officer at their new high school that sits in Fresno city limits.

Fresno Unified and Central Unified will each pay 5% under the contract, and the City of Fresno’s general fund will cover the rest.

There have been strict guidelines established about what officers will and will not do on campus and Fresno police have emphasized a focus on positive interactions with students.

Still, some community members are hesitant.

“There has been no empirical evidence that cops improve student safety outcomes, on the contrary, the empirical evidence that has been piling up is the criminalization of mostly black and brown students, due to racism and the perception that Black and Latino schools are more dangerous,” said a community member named Rueben during the meeting.

However, Thomas says the priority is student, teacher, and staff safety.

“Teachers are happy, principals are happy, many of them didn’t want to get rid of their officers in the first place,” Thomas said.

The district says principals are having a say in who is hired to fill these roles.