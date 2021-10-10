RESOLVE Walk of Hope Raises Awareness on Infertility

The 2nd annual Central California Walk of Hope, to raise awareness for infertility, was held on Saturday at Railroad Park in Clovis. The walk raised money for RESOLVE, a national nonprofit organization that serves the infertility community.

Last year’s walk was solely virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 70 people participated in this year’s event, which was offered both virtually and in person. The goal is to raise awareness for the 1 in 8 couples who suffer from infertility, the 1 in 4 couples who have suffered a pregnancy loss, and the family and friends of those who are going through infertility or pregnancy loss.

