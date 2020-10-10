Residents near stretch of Hwy 41 near Oakhurst told to shelter in place due to standoff with murder suspect

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Residents near a stretch of Highway 41 north of Oakhurst were told to shelter in place Saturday afternoon due to a standoff involving a wanted murder suspect, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

An alert was sent just after noon for residents near the area of 42100 Highway 41, between Empty Creek Road and Road 222.

Madera County Regional SWAT team is assisting U.S. Marshals and Fresno Police in response to a suspect wanted for murder that is barricaded in a room inside the Yosemite Mountain Trails Lodge, said Lt. Robert Blehm. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

“We ask homeowners in the area to remain indoors and shelter in place and everyone else to please avoid the area as we work to bring this situation to a safe conclusion,” Blehm added.

