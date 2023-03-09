FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office updated their potential flooding zones on Thursday morning and added areas along the Kings River in Fresno County to the map.

One of those areas now under an evacuation warning is the Riverbend RV Park just outside of Sanger.

Directly across the park, the owners of a mobile home trailer said they’ve had to move twice now since January.

“Well we got an evacuation warning last night,” said Melissa Taylor. “They said last night, if the water came up to where they are predicting, it would have put us two feet under water.”

Taylor said that back in January when the first series of storms came through they lived near the Upper Kings River, however, when that area became too dangerous, they moved to the Riverbend RV Park.

“When we left up there [the upper Kings River] there were boulders as big as my cars coming down in the mudslides and I thought we’re gonna lose everything so we came down here and now we’re being evacuated out of there also.”

Not all residents of the RV park are concerned. Kathy Hartfield has lived with her husband at the park since November.

They moved from Ohio and she said they are not too concerned about potential flooding.

“It wasn’t bad,” she said. “I mean it was a lot of rain we’re used to that from Ohio, but it’s no big deal.”

Officials however said the rain expected in the next few days might be more than normal and could cause widespread flooding.