MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The North Fork Town Hall was full of voters on Wednesday night, ready to hear from seven different candidates running in Madera County for District 5 supervisor, sheriff, and county assessor.

The meet and greet gave many a chance to hear from each candidate before casting their ballots next month.

While some say they had a decision already in mind, others came out with an open mind.

“We just expect transparency, that’s something we haven’t seen a lot with all our institutions,” said Madera County resident Nick DeHart.

“These are the decision-makers for the county, we need our county to come out so they can make an educated vote,” added event host, Wade Wheeler.

Seven candidates took to the podium, each getting 20 minutes to speak.

Tyson Pogue and Ruben Mendoza are running for Madera County sheriff. Bobby Macaulay, Mark Reed, and Edward Bo Campell are each running for District 5 supervisor. Brett Frazier and Jorge Torres are running for Madera County assessor.

Resident Ken Goodman says he’s lived in Madera County for 74 years. He says these meet and greets help him on voting day.

“I have people who I’ve probably already decided to support but I still wanted to hear other opinions and other things that are brought up,” said Goodman.

Those attending were able to write down questions for the candidates that were later answered in the Q-and-A portion at the podium. Many residents expressed their concerns about wildfires.

“Fire danger is high, high on the list, insurance, home insurance up here is almost impossible to get because of all the fires,” said Wheeler.

The Creek Fire burned nearly 3,000 acres of forest in the Sierra National Forest in 2020.

Voters asked candidates during the event about wildfire safety moving forward.

“Wildfires are paramount to our days mostly half of the year of our life when the greatest risks are there with the dry forest,” added DeHart.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots next month. Polls will close at 8:00 p.m. on June 7th, the last day for voting.