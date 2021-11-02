Residents express concern over proposed plan to move Costco to new location in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno’s oldest Costco may be looking to make the move north. The store is currently located at Shaw and Gates, but may be headed to snatch up prime real estate at Herndon and Riverside.

The City of Fresno is set to start looking at the impacts of moving the superstore to the brand new location after more than three decades.

The Planning and Development Department hosted a meeting Tuesday for the public to chime in.

“I have many many concerns. I’m not happy at all about the traffic congestion,” one caller said.

“I don’t have a question but I do have a concern as a resident living in close proximity to the project and that is traffic congestion,” said another person living in the area.

The public meeting set the foundation for the launch of an environmental review of the project, which does not have a definitive timeframe yet, but it would entail completely deconstructing the existing Costco to relocate it.

The proposed location for the new store is a roughly 22-acre plot of land by the Riverside Golf Course and the El Paseo shopping center.

It would be nearly 180,000 square feet, which is about 40,000 square feet bigger than the Shaw location. The store would provide a carwash and security lighting for after hours. It would also have a gas station, which raised environmental concerns for some residents.

“Cars idling, waiting on 32 gas pumps to fill up gas, that’s a concern for the area,” said one man.

This project is in its very early stages and ultimately the City Council will have the final say.

Anyone who could not participate in Tuesday’s meeting can submit public comments through Monday, November 22.