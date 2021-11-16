Residents evacuated after fire erupts at Fresno apartment building

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – 24 units at an apartment complex in east-central Fresno were evacuated after a fire broke out and spread quickly on Tuesday night.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire started in one unit in the middle building of an apartment complex near Maple Avenue and Fountain Way.

Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo says the department received multiple calls right after 7:00 p.m. about the fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized the one unit where the fire originated is connected to 24 other units through an attic, and the fire was spreading quickly among them.

The first thing they did of course was evacuated everyone that was inside, which they did safely and no injuries were reported.

But Escobedo says if residents hadn’t called so quickly, the situation would have been much worse.

“I’ll tell you what, if we didn’t get the calls coming in, and if we didn’t get here within four minutes, we would probably be looking at 24 units and however many displaced in all 24 units tonight,” explained Escobedo.

Residents inside four units are displaced but everyone else was able to re-enter the building. Escobedo says he also believes the building is old enough to where the code did not apply to have fire breaks between all the apartments, which is why it was all connected and spread so quickly.

Officials say there might be more people displaced because firefighters had to shut the building’s power off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.