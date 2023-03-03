FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in a second-story room at a motel in Fresno forced residents to evacuate the building early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Crews say the fire was reported around 6:00 a.m. at a motel that was being used by Project Homekey – which is owned by the Fresno Housing Authority near Parkway Drive and White Avenue.

According to Fresno Fire, the sprinklers kept the fire under control until firefighters could extinguish it. The alarm alert residents and let them know to evacuate the building.

The fire was contained to the unit of origin, but two other units below suffered water damage.

Officials say no injuries were reported. Five people were displaced in total. The Fresno Housing Authority was working with them to find other accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.