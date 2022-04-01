FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Residents of The Vineyards California Armenian Home had a treat Wednesday as the community celebrated the end of two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Disney-themed parade featured the Roosevelt High School pep and cheer team, the Fresno Corvette club, and grand marshall Mickey Mouse. Miss City of Fresno 2022 Ashlyn Cruise also made an appearance.

Dennis Bacopulos, Board Liason for the California Armenian Home Board of Directors, says that the event is meant to create a sense of family and connectivity with the residents.

The Vineyards California Armenian Home is a non-profit company that has been serving the community for 70 years.