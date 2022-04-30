FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents of one Fresno neighborhood got together for a block party on Friday afternoon. It wasn’t all just fun and games, as they wanted to bring awareness to a big problem they’ve been having.

The block party near Kerckhoff Avenue and 7th Street was put together with a message to drivers: slow down when going through this area.

Ongoing reckless driving in the area is what made Lauana Grunau, a resident who lives in the area, want to take some action.

“So this last year, our neighborhood association decided that our primary focus would be traffic safety,” explained Grunau.

She is part of the Jackson Neighborhood Association and wanted to help organize a block party, not just for fun, but to bring awareness to the problems they’re having with reckless drivers on their block.

“We decided that would be our focus for the year, so we looked for a way to change traffic patterns in the neighborhood, as well as take back our streets. Because this is our neighborhood and we love being and want our kids to feel safe and we want to feel safe as we’re walking our neighborhood,” said Grunau.

The block party extended through several streets.

“We really wanted to make this a whole community event so incorporating the school and getting them to be a part of making this event successful,” said Grunau.

There was music, food booths, a bounce house, and even an idea board.

“We have a board over there where people can look at all the different strategies and kind of vote for what they think might be best it could be speed bumps but it could be more visually narrowing out the street like a bump that’s painted on the ground,” Grunau said.

The neighbors’ message to drivers is they won’t put up with this anymore.

“We hope the city is going to take notice and implant traffic calming strategies that will change traffic patterns. Or, it could be something that’s in the middle of the intersection so people actually have to slow down and go around it,” said Grunau.

And to the City of Fresno, Grunau hopes they’ll help the residents take their streets back.