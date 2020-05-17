Residents and staff receive special messages through parking lot parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — On Saturday morning, family and friends held a parking lot parade to show residents and staff support at Bella Vista Memory Care in Fresno.

Several cars were decorated with special messages, staff says it was a fun way for residents to interact with loved ones from a safe distance as visitors are not allowed due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s really hard for a lot of families. With Dementia, there’s always the forgetfulness thought that my loved one’s going to forget me if I don’t get to see them. So it’s been really hard for them these last three months to be able to identify with not being able to see them, not being able to see how they are doing, so we thought it was really important for them to get that opportunity, and to do it in a safe way,” Bella Vista Memory Care administrator, Donna Hurley said.

They say they plan to continue doing the parking lot parades every two weeks.

