YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -– Reservations to enter Yosemite National Park during anticipated busy times are going to return in 2024, park officials announced Wednesday.

According to Yosemite National Park, the “Peak Hours Plus” 2024 vehicle reservation pilot system for park entry will be on weekends starting April 13 to June 30 – and then every day from July 1 to Aug. 15 – and on weekends again from Aug. 16 to Oct. 27.

Park officials say reservations will be required for vehicle entry to the park between 5:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. during the reservation periods. Reservations are not required to enter the park after 4:00 p.m. Visitors will pick from two types of reservations: reservations valid for a full day or reservations valid for entry any time after noon.

“This summer’s pilot system is built from extensive public feedback, data from three years of pilot reservation systems here in Yosemite, and lessons learned from other national parks,” said Superintendent Cicely Muldoon. “This pilot system will inform how we ensure an equitable and outstanding visitor experience while protecting Yosemite’s world-class resources.”

Reservations will be available for purchase online (click here) beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2024, for all arrival dates Apr. 13 to Oct. 20.

Park officials say reservations will be available until none remain and afternoon arrivals and additional full-day reservations will be added one week in advance.

Both reservation types (full day and afternoon) are valid for up to three consecutive days, including the arrival date. Visitors with in-park lodging or campground reservations, wilderness or Half Dome permits, or visitors entering the park via YARTS buses and on permitted commercial tours do not need a vehicle reservation. You can learn more about reservations by clicking here.