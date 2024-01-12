VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia announced Friday that people can start making reservations for the Sequoia Shuttle.

The shuttle is operated by the City of Visalia Transit Division and offers various pickup and drop-off locations throughout Visalia, and even surrounding communities, such as Farmersville, Exeter, Lemon Cove and Three Rivers.

According to the city, the shuttle allows riders to access many areas of the National Park, including the largest tree in the world by volume, during the peak travel season of May 23 through Sept. 2 for just $20 roundtrip.

City officials say pickup times for the shuttle vary by location, but start as early as 6 a.m. and are available through 9 a.m. There are pickup locations at Farmersville City Hall and Exeter Center for Arts, Culture, and History.

Once inside the Park, Sequoia Shuttle passengers can enjoy unlimited internal shuttle service to the major attractions of the Park from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., which is also when the last shuttle leaves for the day, city officials said.

For more information and to make a reservation for the Sequoia Shuttle can be made on the Sequoia Shuttle’s website. Reservations can also be made over the phone at (877) 287-4453.