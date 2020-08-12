Rescuers search for possible drowning victim in Lake Kaweah

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rescuers have responded to Lake Kaweah on Wednesday to search for a possible drowning victim.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the lake just before noon following a report that a man in his mid 30s went missing in the water, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie.

The sheriff’s dive team was called and is currently searching with help from Tulare County Fire and the Army Corps of Engineers, which own the lake.

No other information was immediately available.

