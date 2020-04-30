Requirement for Merced County businesses to develop a COVID-19 ‘Social Distancing and Safety Plan’ delayed by health officials

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials announced Thursday they will temporarily delay a requirement that made area businesses develop a COVID-19 “Social Distancing and Safety Plan.”

The rule, set to take effect Friday as part of the county’s most recent Public Health Order, will be clarified further so they don’t overburden their essential operations, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.

Additional guidance will be developed and given to businesses as they look to follow the updated health order.

The rule originally required businesses to “develop a plan that included several elements to help slow the spread of the disease, including limited capacity (five people per 1,000-square-feet), door monitoring to ensure proper numbers, cloth face masks for employees and patrons, telecommuting options, employee screening, and several others.”

The health department said some businesses have already established safety protocols detailed in the health order but they wanted to give the opportunity for all businesses to adjust.

Officials are looking at different options for reopening parts of the economy without putting the community at risk for a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Drive-up services for faith-based organizations, animal care facilities, drive-through automatic car washes, and pool maintenance were recently added to the county’s list of essential businesses.

The health department said it will continue to issue guidance to ensure the Merced County business community can reopen in a timely manner as Gov. Gavin Newsom opens various parts of the economy.

COVID-19 resource links:

