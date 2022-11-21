How to cast your vote in the 2022 midterms

Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Republican candidate Mark Pazin, the former Sheriff of Merced County, has conceded to Esmeralda Soria in the race to represent the 27th state assembly district.

In an announcement on Monday, Republican candidate Pazin said, “I would like to congratulate Esmeralda Soria on her win as she becomes the Assemblymember-elect for District 27. While we may disagree on many policies and the direction of California, I hope she will serve in the same bipartisan fashion as our outgoing Assemblymember Adam Gray.”

Pazin went on to express how proud and thankful he was to have had the honor of campaigning for the votes.

“I fought to bring attention to the issues of our communities just like I did when I was Sheriff.”

Democratic candidate Esmeralda Soria is currently an elected member of the Fresno City Council. She is set to start her term in the state assembly in January.