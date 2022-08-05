FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report published by the Major Cities Chiefs Association on Friday shows that the number of homicides in Fresno is down in the first half of this year – but shows other violent crimes are higher in the same time period of 2022 than 2021.

The MCCA’s mid-year National Violent Crime statistics report listed Fresno’s police department among 70 other police departments across the country. Statistics collected between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021, and Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022, compiled the number of homicides, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults.

The report shows that the number of homicides in Fresno is down: 27 in the first half of 2022 compared to 38 in the first half of 2021.

However, figures from the same time period shows the number of rapes in Fresno is up by seven, the number of robberies is up by 109, and the number of aggravated assaults is up by 27.

