VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Drivers flooded Visalia City Council to demand TransDev negotiate with them and what they’re calling “good faith“.

This comes one month for the entire city of Visalia after Transdev, the city’s public transportation provider, and its drivers reach a contract agreement.

Monday night things got heated in public comment, but the issue still remains unresolved.

“One of the big things that I keep getting told is we’re not city employees but we represent the City of Visalia. My paycheck may not say City of Visalia but my uniform does” said Michele Freitas.

Freitas is a dispatcher with Transdev to chants alongside her fellow coworkers on day 31 of the strike.

“You’re without a paycheck, you’re without everything and to be treated like you’re just replaceable,” said Freitas.

“Their sick days are very important to them they only get three sick days a year period. They’re working two three four months straight without a day off,” said Greg Landers, Secretary-treasurer of Teamsters, 571.

The workers also want better healthcare. The mayor started out the meeting with a statement to bus drivers.

“We urge both parties to go back to the negotiating table, and reach an agreement that will bring back transit service,” said Mayor Brian Poochigians.

Then dozens took to the podium to share their concerns.

“We called them essential workers a year ago now they’re just folks on the strike line we can’t do nothing for,” said one bus driver.

The union’s last communication with Transdev was back on July 21. The union representative says they’ll hit the pavement again and continue pushing forward to get something done.