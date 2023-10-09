FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The City of Fresno and the County of Fresno are repaving portions of Van Ness Boulevard from Shaw to Herndon Avenues starting Oct. 10 until Oct. 16.

The City and County officials say they will repave Van Ness Boulevard from Shaw to Keats Avenues and from Bullard to Sierra Avenues.

Officials say drivers should find an alternate route on Tuesday, as Van Ness will be closed to through traffic from Shaw to Keats and closed from Wednesday to Thursday from Bullard to Sierra.

“This project is really a shared vision between the City and the County,” said Jerry Dyer, Mayor of Fresno. “And really is a good example of what could be accomplished when our two entities work together.”

The City and County officials say all other portions of Van Ness will receive a slurry seal application to prolong and restore the pavement surface. The application will follow paving at the end of October or early November.

The work will be completed by the City’s Public Works Department and Streets Division and the County of Fresno’s Public Works Department.