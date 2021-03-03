Rep. Jim Costa pushes for path to citizenship for undocumented ag workers

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – A path to legal status for thousands of workers in a vital Central Valley industry could soon be a reality.

Congressman Jim Costa is a co-sponsor of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act which aims to protect an estimated 250,000 undocumented agricultural workers in California.

Migrant agricultural workers can apply for temporary work visas, but there are no paths to legal residency, let alone citizenship, for these workers right now. Costa and a group of bipartisan representatives are looking to change that.

“Many of these workers and their families have been here for years,” Costa said. “But yet been in fear of being deported. These are some of the hardest working people you’ve ever met in your life.”

Joe Del Bosque is a Central Valley farmer who employs up to 300 workers during his peak season. He says the bill would ensure a more stable workforce.

“Those that don’t have proper documentation would have proper documentation,” Del Bosque said. “The ones that have been with us longer would get a chance to have permanent resident status.”

The proposed bill would allow ag workers to be able to apply for five-year ag work visas. They must prove they’ve worked in the U.S. ag industry for at least 180 days and pass a criminal background check. Those who have been here longer have the option to apply for permanent resident status after about a decade of proven ag work.

The bill also bolsters the existing H-2A visa program allowing people to come to and from the United States for seasonal farm work. Costa says he’s hopeful both sides of the political aisle will get on board.

“I believe we’re going to vote it out of the House in the month of March and I think we’ve got a very good chance now for the Senate to bring it up with bipartisan support,” Costa said.

Costa added the bill will likely be heard in the House as soon as next week. He’s optimistic President Joe Biden would sign it – if it reaches his desk.