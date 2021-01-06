Rep. Jim Costa on the breach of the Capitol building he saw first hand

WASHINGTON (KGPE) – Fresno-area Congressman Jim Costa was in the U.S. Capitol building as pro-Trump supporters breached the perimeter and entered the building Wednesday.

Lawmakers were there to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Costa says about an hour into the proceedings, they were told protesters were in the rotunda and coming towards the House and Senate chambers. That is when they started evacuating the chamber and told to grab the gas masks they keep under their seats. They were later taken to a secure area.

“The attempt to take over one branch of our American government, to provide an overthrow of a fair and free election that took place two months ago, has failed, and we will go back into session tonight and we will certify the rest of the Electoral College ballots that have been submitted by all 50 states,” said Costa.

Costa, who represents California’s 16th Congressional District, described the events as treason – not patriotism, adding that most of his colleagues agree that it was outrageous and unacceptable.

“It’s unacceptable for our president to cheer these folks on as somehow this was a football game – it’s not. It’s our country. It’s our democracy. It’s our basic foundations of the freedom we hold most dear.”

Lawmakers have since reconvened, intending to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)