FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Republican Connie Conway has taken an early lead in the special election to fill California’s 22nd Congressional District.

“I’m so excited, but it’s so humbling at the same time and very appreciative. You know, these communities have supported me in the past, and it’s just exciting and humbling all at the same time” said Conway. “I’m very, very grateful to everyone that got out and supported me.”

As of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Conway sits in first place with 21,631 (34.5%) of the votes, according to election results from the state’s website.

“My team and I worked so hard to really get our message out, and I’m so glad that it resonated with people,” explained Conway.

As a lifelong resident of Tulare County, Conway says she is eager to hit the ground running if she does come out as the winner in Tuesday’s special election.

“Get people back to work, get things moving,” said Conway.

Conway has prior experience serving on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors and as a minority leader in Sacramento.