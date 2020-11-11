Reopening rollbacks looming for several Central Valley counties as COVID-19 cases rise once again

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It was bad news across the board Tuesday for several Central Valley counties hoping to make the move into less restrictive tiers.

“Last week we met the Red Tier metrics and we were hoping for that again this week, but similar to many counties in California our case numbers actually went up,” Dr. Simon Paul the public health officer for Madera County said.

Paul said Madera County is seeing a concerning uptick of new COVID-19 cases.

Fresno County’s case rate, or the number of people testing positive each day per 100,000, is now 8.3, putting it over the threshold of 7 needed to keep its current Red Tier status.

“It’s, on the one hand, disappointing, and on the other hand it’s not very surprising because we’ve seen the numbers tick up just over the last 5 to 7 days and so I think we’re going to be told that we’re going to be in purple next week,” Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for Fresno County, said.

A move back to the Purple Tier would mean restaurants, churches, and gyms could no longer operate indoors.

Two other current Red Tier counties are also in danger of moving back. Kings County has a case rate of 8.4 and Merced reported 12.8. Both also need to be under 7 or they’ll fall back to the Purple Tier next week.

“We anticipate if things stay the way they are between this week and next week over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier,” state health and human services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Paul like other health officials are now warning people to be thoughtful with holiday celebrations.

“There’s a difference between doing nothing and doing everything. You can get together but carefully have gatherings with only one or two families not seven or eight and doing those things can really take the edge off the increasing number of cases,” he said.

The numbers released today only account for the week ending October 31st, so the true impact of things like Halloween and election parties may still not be known.

