Reopening: Kings Canyon National Park allows visitors to return as air-quality improves

KINGS CANYON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings Canyon National Park will reopen to all visitors Wednesday following an improvement in air quality, according to park rangers.

The site was closed Sep. 17 following significant smoke impacts.

The reopened facilities include the park entrance station on Highway 180 into Kings Canyon, Kings Canyon Visitor Center, trails, facilities and parking areas. However, the NPS says Sequoia National Park and Sequoia National Forest remain closed.

Sunset Campground in Grant Grove is scheduled to reopen Thursday for reservations only, and Grant Grove concession services is scheduled to reopen Friday.

Park rangers say they will continue to assess the smoke impacts, air quality index, and fire activity throughout the region.

