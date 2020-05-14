Reopen for business: Mariposa County at Stage 2.5 in COVID-19 containment

MARIPOSA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Select businesses in Mariposa County are able to reopen as the area moves to the state health department’s Stage 2.5. It comes after closures prompted by the state’s Stay-At-Home order.
According to Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency, businesses allowed to reopen include:
- Retail
- Logistics and manufacturing
- Dine-in restaurants
- Schools and childcare facilities
- Car washes, pet grooming, tanning
- Malls and swap meets
- Office-based businesses (with teleworking encouraged)
- Outdoor museums
Mariposa County has also published guidelines for businesses looking to reopen.
Health officials say the key indicators allowing reopening include stable hospitalization numbers, available surge capacity in hospitals, sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) to meet demand, and sufficient testing available.
However, residents are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance when out in public, wear a face mask, and wash hands regularly.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
