Reopen for business: Mariposa County at Stage 2.5 in COVID-19 containment

MARIPOSA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Select businesses in Mariposa County are able to reopen as the area moves to the state health department’s Stage 2.5. It comes after closures prompted by the state’s Stay-At-Home order.

According to Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency, businesses allowed to reopen include:

Retail

Logistics and manufacturing

Dine-in restaurants

Schools and childcare facilities

Car washes, pet grooming, tanning

Malls and swap meets

Office-based businesses (with teleworking encouraged)

Outdoor museums

Mariposa County has also published guidelines for businesses looking to reopen.

Health officials say the key indicators allowing reopening include stable hospitalization numbers, available surge capacity in hospitals, sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) to meet demand, and sufficient testing available.

However, residents are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance when out in public, wear a face mask, and wash hands regularly.

