Renters, farmers, small businesses in Fresno getting help with a $4M COVID-19 relief fund

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A $4 million COVID-19 relief fund to help small businesses, renters, and farmers in Fresno was approved Thursday by Fresno City Council.

The city will provide $2 million towards grants for small businesses, $1.5 million towards grants for renters, and $500,000 towards grants for small scale farmers. The scheme is funded by $92 million received from the Federal CARES Act.

“These are federal dollars,” said Councilmember Paul Caprioglio. ” So it is a great team effort.”

The California Apartment Association supported the proposal. Senior VP Greg Terzakis said renters, landlords, and property management companies have been hit hard financially.

“April saw a significant amount of renters unable to pay their rent,” said Terzakis. “May was worse, and we anticipate June will be worse than May. “

Councilmember Luis Chavez recognized the city will not be able to help everyone, but said this is a start.

“When you have a family of four, you have to feed those children,” said Chavez. “You have to take care of your family. The utilities are piling up. One of my constituents framed it perfectly. The bills don’t stop.”

Small business owners can apply for either $5,000 or $10,000 grants.

Renters are eligible for up to $1,000. Terzakis said this aide will not only help the tenants, but it will also help the landlords, many of whom are small business owners.

“They are mom and pops,” said Terzakis. “They own a couple of houses. They are using the income to augment their retirement or to send their kids or grandkids to college. So that is why the holistic approach that the city is taking is the first step in a long journey.”

