Rent relief now being offered in Tulare County

Cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Massachusetts on June 15, 2018. (AP / Elise Amendola)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CityServe has launched a new tool in hopes of guiding landlords and renters down the path of receiving financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the ‘Eviction Prevention Starting Point’ program, renters and landlords can set up appointments with CityServe representatives to help walk them through the application process for California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program.

Due to eviction protections provided by SB91, renters will be able to stay in their homes as long as they pay 25% of past-due rent by June 30, 2021.

Once completing an application, eligible renters can receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, through a direct payment to their landlord.

Landlords who are eligible can receive 80% of unpaid rent during that same timeframe.

However, landlords will have to agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent to receive reimbursement.

Eligible renters also have a chance to receive help paying future rent, equal to 25% of their monthly amount, and 100% of up to 12 months of unpaid or future utility bills.

You can request your appointment by visiting CityServe’s website.