FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As tenants of a neglected Fresno Trailer Park fear displacement local policies in Fresno are in place to protect them.

This week a Fresno County Superior Judge granted the sale of Trails End Mobile Home Park in North Fresno to Harmony Communities. Tenants are uneasy about the future but there are rent control policies in Fresno.

Last year a fatal fire sparked the change at Trails End Mobile Home Park near Blackstone and Sierra avenues. Cell phone video shot by a terrified neighbor shows an inferno after it burst into flames right before her eyes.

For years, hazards filled the park with tenant Randy Gonzalez forced to keep windows open because of the smell of mold from a leaking hot water tank. Tenant Kim Bellensand with no water so she washed her dishes in a tub outside.

“It is crazy I have never lived like this,” said Bellensand.

A judge decided the best interest of the park was for it to be sold to Stockton-based corporation, Harmony Communities, which is already pouring $300,000 into improvements but some tenants fear rent hikes.

“I would rather live with the mess we had than under dictatorship,” said tenant Patsy Rajskup.

Mobile Home Tenants have to pay to rent the land the mobile home sits on even if they own the trailer.

The thousands of dollars it costs to relocate often forced renters to pay if rent increases.

In the 1980s, Fresno passed a mobile home rent control ordinance.

“Anything they can get under rent control is better than the owner running rough shot over them,” said Robin Robertson.

Robertson has experienced rent hikes of her own at a separate mobile home park. Robertson is also part of the Fresno Mobile Home Owners Protective Society (MHOPS). MHOPS has helped protect mobile home tenants for years by helping them establish a committee to protect against unfair rent increases.

Robertson said as long a trailer park creates a committee and by-laws that are submitted to the city, the park owner is not allowed to increase rent by more than 75% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor that would be around 5% by the beginning of 2022.

The ordinance also states that rent for vacant lots can only increase by 10% once sold and that all rent increases have to go before the park’s committee before it is approved. In the past, corporations have challenged the legality of the ordinance.

“There are some questions about whether the rent control in some cases is indefensible,” said Robertson.

Harmony Communities said that it would abide by the city’s rent control ordinance.