Rent and mortgage help for Fresno families in need is on the way

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — More help is on the way for Fresno families struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Fresno in the form of Housing Retention grants.

The grant can be used to help pay rent or mortgage payments, or even something like a PG&E bill.

They are funded with $1.5 million from the city’s portion of federal CARES Act money, as part of Congress’ COVID-19 rescue package. The grants are $1,500 per individual – or $3,000 per family.

In a press conference Wednesday, Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said everyone on the City Council has heard how losing a home became a real fear early on in the pandemic.

“Loud and clear since March,” Soria said. “When a lot of our families either lost their jobs or saw reductions in working hours. They were scared they would be evicted.”

To apply, you need to call one of the following six non-profits. All have been on the frontline supporting families impacted financially by COVID-19:

Reading and Beyond: 559-214-0317

The Fresno Center: 559-898-2565

Centro La Familia: 559-237-2961

Education and Leadership Foundation: 559-291-5428

Jakara Movement: 559-549-4088

West Fresno Family Resource Center: 559-621-2967

You can only apply by calling one of these six organizations and, if you do try to call multiple, it could disqualify you from receiving the grant.

Applicants will need documents such as a pay stub, to show the strain the pandemic has had.

Margarita Rocha, the executive director for Centro La Familia, said their phones have been ringing off the hook all day Wednesday – many inquiring about the grant.

“We ask the public to bear with us because [Centro La Familia] has three people who answer phones and we cannot keep up with the calls,” Rocha said. “[We’re taking calls] for many other services as well.”

The grants are awarded on a first come first served basis, so there is no hard deadline.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias said he wants to be able to hand out the grants as soon as next week — and to assess the need for the program. If needed, the city council could allocate more CARES Act dollars toward the program.

