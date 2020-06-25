Renovations at Hotel Fresno on track, building to become low income housing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Progress is being made on the old Hotel Fresno in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias posted an update and pictures on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

In the post, he says project managers have reduced the construction activity level but are still on track for the building to be renovated by next year.

The building is being converted into apartments for low-income families.











