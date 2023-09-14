FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A newly remodeled Walmart in Clovis is now open.

The grand reopening was on September 8 as the store manager and associates held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

This event featured the unveiling of a new community mural as Mayor Lynne Ashneck and Mayor pro tem Vong Monuanoutoua attended the revealing of the mural. Representatives from the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, Clovis Police Department, Clovis East High School, and Madera Family Children’s Hospital attended the celebration as well.

Clovis Walmart Store Manager Kou Thao, says the newly remodeled store has transformed their departments by including the expansion of the store’s online grocery pickup and delivery department, a new private wellness room located in the pharmacy area for immunizations and consultations, and an overall refreshed appearance of the store, which included new signage and displays.

A feature that Walmart customers can now shop through is Walmart Plus. The Walmart staff says this is a subscription that gives customers great benefits such as free delivery from the Neighborhood market, free shipping with no minimum order, a Paramount+ Essential subscription, mobile scan and go, member pricing on fuel, the ability to earn to Walmart rewards, and early access deals.

The newly remodeled Clovis Walmart Neighborhood Market is now open and is located at 1830 Shaw Ave.