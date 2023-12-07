CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Veterans Memorial District hosted a remembrance ceremony for the lives lost in Pearl Harbor Thursday in collaboration with other local veterans organizations.

Dec. 7, 2023, marks 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The event was free and started at 9:00 a.m. this morning. It included a moment of remembrance, presenters, people telling personal stories, and a bell-ringing ceremony.

“We bring all of our veterans together and we take a moment of pause to remember all of the souls that were lost at the cost of freedom,” said Lorenzo Rios, the CEO of the Clovis Memorial District.

Rios says the Clovis Veterans Memorial District was established in 1946 after World War II to honor veterans and create a memorial for the lives lost in the war.