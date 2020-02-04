Remembering the life of Fresno artist Margaret Hudson

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno artist Margaret Hudson passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday.

KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian had the honor of meeting Hudson 10 years ago at her central Fresno home, the place she called the “gentle jungle” that was full of happy creatures that seem to peek out from the earth and a tangle of bushes and vines.

RELATED: Iconic Valley sculptor Margaret Hudson dies at 93

Ironically, Hudson’s very first sculpting attempt came out of sadness: a piece of a woman grieving sat on her mantle.

“I was feeling the pain of the world of all the things that I had seen. And that was my first one. My second one was this. And this was the joy of having found a voice,” said Hudson.

A voice she used to sculpt and paint and inspire others. She gave tours to school children and encouraged them to create. She was a breast cancer survivor and held art therapy classes for other survivors.

“These little creatures are in so many places and so many people just seem to enjoy them and it brings a little joy into their life and for that, I’m just in awe,” said Hudson.

Hudson’s family released a statement that says in part: “The same creative energy and loving spirit that she shared with so many Fresnans remained very much alive through several years of slowly declining health. As she neared the end of life, Margaret wanted her family to tell people: ‘I love them very much.'”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.