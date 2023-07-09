FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mike Reynolds the Fresno man who helped get California’s Three Strikes law passed after his daughter was murdered by a previously convicted felon – has died at the age of 79.

Reynold’s work has been described as essential to keeping not only the valley safe, but the state as well.

“It was Mike Reynolds that stepped up and he turned all that pain and all that anger into a crusade for justice,” said District Eight Assemblymember Jim Patterson

Mike Reynolds was known for ensuring California’s three-strike rule was signed into law.

His statewide effort began after his daughter Kimber was shot and killed by a previously convicted felon when she was leaving a restaurant in the Tower District in 1992.

“Anyone who wants a gun can get a gun it’s just a matter of what the price is,” said Reynolds back in 2013.

One of the last times he spoke to us it was about Ten Twenty to Life which gave stricter penalties for criminals who used guns in a crime.

“It’s the toughest gun violence law in the United States of America,” Reynolds continued.

With his passing Sunday, his work is now left to others.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says Reynolds’ work is unmatched.

“He just improved safety in the state of California by increasing the penalties for repeat offenders and really in the era of post-three strikes was probably the safest time we had in California,” said Smittcamp.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer echoed Smittcamp in a statement saying, “Mike Reynolds was relentless in his pursuit of three strikes and 10-20 life legislation that served to hold violent criminals accountable and prevent further victimization. Absent these laws, California would be a much more violent state.”