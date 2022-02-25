REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Friday marks 12 years since Fresno County Sheriff Deputy Joel Wahlenmaier and Reedley Police Officer Javier Bejar lost their lives during a shootout in Minkler.

Bejar and Wahlenmaier were both shot in the line of duty on Feb. 25, 2010. Wahlenmaier died serving a search warrant.

Bejar was one of the first officers to respond to an officer down call in Minkler. He was shot and passed away days later at a local hospital.

Officer Bejar served with the Reedley Police Department for five years. He also served with the U.S. Marine Corps and was a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Deputy Joel Wahlenmaier was hired as a Deputy Sheriff in June 1998. He was the 11th deputy killed in the line of duty, in Fresno County.

Bejar was the first officer to be killed in the line of duty, for Reedley Police.