Remembering 9/11: Here are the memorial events planned for the Central Valley

In this file photo from 2019, Air Force Junior ROTC color guard and cadets from Duncan Polytechnic High School in Fresno memorialized the September 11th terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in 2001

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Here is a schedule of events planned across the Central Valley this weekend:

Fri. Sept. 10, 9:00 a.m.
Fresno City College Veterans Peace Memorial, 1101 E University Avenue, Fresno, CA 93704

Sat. Sept. 11, 8:00 a.m.
Clovis 9/11 Memorial, 3485 Never Forget Lane, Clovis

Sat. Sept. 11, 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
Sanger American Legion Post, 1502 O Street, Sanger

Sat. Sept. 11, 8:00 a.m.
Tulare County Fire Department Headquarters, 835 S. Akers Street, Visalia

Sat. Sept. 11, 10:00 a.m.
9/11 Memorial Wall at Orosi Sports Complex, Ave 419 and Road 128, Orosi

Sat. Sept. 11, 11:00 a.m.
Valley Heroes Parade at Woodward Park, 7775 Friant Road, Fresno

Sat. Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Todd Beamer Park, 1890 E. Plymouth Way, Fresno

