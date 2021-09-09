Remembering 9/11: Here are the memorial events planned for the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Here is a schedule of events planned across the Central Valley this weekend:
Fri. Sept. 10, 9:00 a.m.
Fresno City College Veterans Peace Memorial, 1101 E University Avenue, Fresno, CA 93704
Sat. Sept. 11, 8:00 a.m.
Clovis 9/11 Memorial, 3485 Never Forget Lane, Clovis
Sat. Sept. 11, 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
Sanger American Legion Post, 1502 O Street, Sanger
Sat. Sept. 11, 8:00 a.m.
Tulare County Fire Department Headquarters, 835 S. Akers Street, Visalia
Sat. Sept. 11, 10:00 a.m.
9/11 Memorial Wall at Orosi Sports Complex, Ave 419 and Road 128, Orosi
Sat. Sept. 11, 11:00 a.m.
Valley Heroes Parade at Woodward Park, 7775 Friant Road, Fresno
Sat. Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Todd Beamer Park, 1890 E. Plymouth Way, Fresno