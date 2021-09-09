Remembering 9/11: Here are the memorial events planned for the Central Valley

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden plans to outline a six-pronged federal effort to boost COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

The Biden administration will announce that all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly. The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official told The Associated Press.