FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Across the U.S. Sunday hundreds of ceremonies were held to remember the lives of pedestrians and bicyclists who have been hit and killed by cars.

In Fresno, dozens of people gathered outside of city hall Sunday evening to remember the more than 20 people who have been killed in the city.

27 names of bicyclists and pedestrians who were killed by cars this year were read out loud Sunday.

For every life lost, a pair of shoes was laid next to the fountain.

On top of every shoe laid a card reading one message that says “We Remember.”

“This day is so important to remember our loved ones who have died in traffic collisions,” said Marcia Moore.

Marcia Moore lost her husband Paul when he was hit by a truck while riding his bike on Friant and Audubon last year.

She says he was an avid cyclist, a caring teacher, but more than that, he was a loving father and husband.

“When I saw the ID bracelet I knew it was my Paul he wore it and an officer handed me his cell phone in this plastic bag,” said Moore.

The memorial was put on by the city and several pedestrian and bicyclist advocacy groups.

“I’ve been able to use this pain into purpose and power… I belong to a club that no parent should belong to,” said Joe Martinez with Families for Safe Streets.

Martinez became an advocate for families for safe streets after he lost his son Paul when he was hit by a car ten years ago.

During the ceremony, several participants took a short bike ride in honor of those who are no longer here.

Fresno City Council Member Mike Karbassi says one death is too many.

“They are collisions because they are avoidable with better policy and better infrastructure with folks paying attention to roads and not being on their cell phones we can save lives,” said Council Member Karbassi.

He says the city is working on more people to prevent more names from being read.