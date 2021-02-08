Remains of man who died in Mariposa floods found nearly 3 years later, deputies say

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The remains of a man whose vehicle was found destroyed after a washout on Highway 132 in Mariposa County has been located and identified nearly three years later according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 31, hikers near Piney Creek found 67-year-old John Honesto’s remains. Sheriff’s deputies moved them to the coroner’s office and Honesto was able to be identified using dental records.

John Honesto, of Don Pedro, was reported missing at the end of March 2018. Honesto left work as a substitute teacher and never made it home.

Honesto’s car was found wrecked, washed away, about a mile downstream on Highway 132. Then Sheriff of Mariposa County Doug Binnewies said the department had more than 70 people searching for Pedro, but they were unable to locate him or others who had gone missing.

Deputies say Honesto’s remains have been returned to his family.