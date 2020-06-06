‘Remain vigilant,’ Tulare County tells residents as the big reopening begins

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County are calling on residents to remain vigilant as the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released new industry guidance for businesses to safely reopen Friday.

According to state guidelines, the new rules apply to schools, day camps, casinos, bars, gyms, and professional sports. CDPH also released updated guidance for campgrounds, hotels, fitness facilities, and family entertainment centers.

“Moving further into reopening relies heavily on following the public health guidelines and implementing safety measures to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” stated Karen Elliott, Tulare County Health and Human Services’ Public Health Director.

“In order to reopen Tulare County safely, we must continue to remain vigilant in following the issued guidelines.”

Health officials in Tulare County urge everyone to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, frequently wash your hands and disinfect high-traffic surfaces, and stay home when sick.

The state guidance documents will be effective starting June 12.

COVID-19 resource links:

