RELEASED: Mayor arrested on domestic violence charges out of jail

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sanger mayor Eli Ontiveros, who deputies say was arrested on domestic violence charges, was released from jail Wednesday afternoon.

Ontiveros, 44 of Sanger, was arrested by Sanger police early Wednesday morning on charges of, “inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant,” according to officials.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Ontiveros was booked into the Fresno County Jail with a bail of $25,000. As he was leaving jail, Ontiveros told YourCentralValley.com that “we will get to the bottom of that.”

Ontiveros was elected as the mayor of Sanger in 2020 and his term is set to expire in November 2022.

The Sanger Police Department released the following statement after his arrest: