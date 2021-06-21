RELEASED: Driver arrested in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old let out of jail on bond

Raymond Jay Celaya

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man arrested for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old boy in Fresno was released on bond over the weekend, according to logs from the Fresno County Jail.

In addition to the hit-and-run charge, 62-year-old Raymond Celaya was also booked on a charge of felony vehicular manslaughter. Jail logs show he was released around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, 10-year-old Angel Hernandez, was struck Thursday evening while crossing the street at Friant and Fort Washington roads.

Police say the family was at the nearby park and crossing the street to buy some water at one of the stores. The store was closed so they were headed back to the park to get in their car.

