“Relax and Read” event in Fresno promises to give away books and more

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Local non-profit Reading Heart is teaming up with CalViva Health and Teens That Care Fresno for a drive-thru book giveaway.

The “Relax and Read” event will take place on Sat. March 5 at Gaston Middle School from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There, representatives from the Fresno Police Activities League and Fresno Police Department will be handing out bags filled with books, food, toys, and other surprises.

Representatives from Reading Heart say that supply will be limited, so participants will want to arrive early.