Relatives sought for this 50-year-old Merced County man who died in January

Felix Morales-Cruz, 50 (image courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials in Merced County are appealing for help finding the relatives of a 50-year-old man who passed away in January.

According to the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau, efforts to find the relatives of Felix Morales-Cruz have so far been unsuccessful. Locating immediate members of his family is a necessary step to allow him to have a proper burial.

Felix Morales-Cruz passed away on Jan. 24. Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.

