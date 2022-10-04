FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries is set to announce on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located.

“The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, the CEO of Neighborhood Industries. “To finally reach this stage of publicly announcing our intentions to our community feels like a dream come true, and an opportunity to be as transparent about our goals as possible.”

Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula had a budget request of $1.5 million to the city to help with purchasing and renovating Neighborhood Industries’ headquarters. This budget is also aimed to aid in their work to address unemployment in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty in Fresno.

“Neighborhood Industries is an exceptional example of a nonprofit organization that combines compassion with job training programs that truly can be transformative for people who are struggling and in need of an opportunity,” said Dr. Joaquin Arambula, Assemblymember for California’s 31st District.

Neighborhood Industries was founded in 2008 in Fresno. While operating for the last 14 years, and still ongoing, they have created job opportunities for people who are having a hard time finding employment while being an established business that aids in neighborhood improvement.