CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – With just a few days left before the annual Miss Clovis Scholarship Pageant, the current reigning Miss Teen Clovis Teen spoke with CBS47 in studio on Wednesday.

This Saturday five titles will be contested at the Paul Shagoian Memorial Concert Hall in Fresno.

In the studio, reigning Miss Teen Clovis Heavenly Carrillo explained to CBS47’s Brian Dorman what it was like to hold the title.

“I got to explore my platform which was against bullying because I was bullied I was able to help others by talking to schools and going to local libraries and boys and girls clubs. It’s been such an honor and it’s really sad that my year is coming to an end but I’m excited for the new contestants because they have a great opportunity at their hands,” Carrillo said.

Doors are set to open at 4:15 p.m. with the competition starting at 5 p.m.

As CBS47’s Brian Dorman will serve as a judge, anyone buying tickets online can use the limited discount code “CBS47” to get in for just $5.