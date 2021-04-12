Registration open for free early learning and dual immersion at Fresno Unified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Registration is now open for Fresno Unified’s free early learning programs for the next school year.

Teachers say early learning programs help children develop a range of cognitive, academic and social skills.

Children who turn 4 by December 2, 2021 can begin pre-kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. The district also offers programs for 3-year-old children at select schools.

Dual immersion language programs are also available for children in pre-kindergarten. Through dual immersion, students learn to speak, read, and write in two languages. Programs are available in Spanish and Hmong.

Research shows that children who start school early build a strong foundation for future success. For more information, families should contact their school, or go to Fresno Unified School District’s early learning page or call (559) 457-3416.