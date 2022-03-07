CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Memorial Run is set to make its return following a COVID-19 related hiatus last year, and registration is now open.

The run is meant to honor people who served in the military, as well as active service members.

The event includes a timed 5K, a non-timed 2-mile walk, a non-timed Half-Mile Kids Run, and a non-timed half-mile Senior Walk and Roll.

The registration for the 5K or 2-mile walk is $40 until May 9. The Kids’ Run or Senior Walk and Roll is $30. Veterans and active military can register for free until May 9, after then it would be $15 to register.

Registration will also include a t-shirt, a pancake breakfast ticket, a goodie bag, one raffle ticket, and a finisher medal. Additional raffle tickets can be bought for $5.

To register, visit clovismemorialrun.com .